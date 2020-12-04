Cozy up for movies like Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors and Steel Magnolias, famous Dolly Parton music videos, and a whole lot more.

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Amid the pandemic, many fans won't be able to spend the holidays with their loved ones.

But, Dolly Parton hopes her Christmas special, "A Holly Dolly Christmas," will bring people together through music. It features songs from her new holiday album and personal memories from her childhood.

Her recent album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, is her first Christmas album in 30 years.

Parton enlisted some of her famous friends to collaborate like Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus (Parton's goddaughter). 

"A Holly Dolly Christmas" airs Sunday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. on KCTV5.

