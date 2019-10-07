KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Dan + Shay are continuing their rapid rise and taking the music world by storm with a first-ever arena tour.
The duo is scheduled to make a stop in Kansas City at the Sprint Center for their The (Arena) Tour.
The show is scheduled for April 9, 2020. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 11. Click here for more.
The last twelve months have seen GRAMMY, Billboard, ACM, CMT, and Teen Choice Award wins – most recently snagging several CMA Awards nominations, the accumulation of over two billion on-demand career streams, several mega-hit, chart-topping songs, and more.
