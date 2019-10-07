Dan + Shay Perform on NBC's Today Show

Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney from the band Dan + Shay perform on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, June 28, 2019, in New York. 

 (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Dan + Shay are continuing their rapid rise and taking the music world by storm with a first-ever arena tour.

The duo is scheduled to make a stop in Kansas City at the Sprint Center for their The (Arena) Tour.

The show is scheduled for April 9, 2020. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 11. Click here for more.

The last twelve months have seen GRAMMY, Billboard, ACM, CMT, and Teen Choice Award wins – most recently snagging several CMA Awards nominations, the accumulation of over two billion on-demand career streams, several mega-hit, chart-topping songs, and more.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.