Cinnamon Toast Crunch launches 'Cinnadust' seasoning blend

Bring sugar, spice and everything nice to literally anything - popcorn, coffee, ice cream, cookies and cake - need we say more?

 Mitchell Communications Group, LLC

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- You can take your Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal obsession to the next level.

The brand just dropped a Cinnadust seasoning complete with the cereal’s cinnamon-sugar blend.

Cinnadust is also paired with sweet notes of caramel, vanilla and graham flavors that all combine to create the taste of a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal.

The product is exclusively available at Sam's Clubs across the nation starting Sept. 1.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.