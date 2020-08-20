Cinnamon Toast Crunch launches 'Cinnadust' seasoning blend

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- You can take your Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal obsession to the next level.
The brand just dropped a Cinnadust seasoning complete with the cereal’s cinnamon-sugar blend.
Cinnadust is also paired with sweet notes of caramel, vanilla and graham flavors that all combine to create the taste of a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal.
The product is exclusively available at Sam's Clubs across the nation starting Sept. 1.
