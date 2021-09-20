INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The bands Ghost and Volbeat will be kicking off a tour next year and are expected to make a stop at Cable Dahmer Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com.
This is just one of 26 stops they intend to make.
"Each stop of the tour will require fans to provide either proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of each event OR full vaccination for entry," the press release about the tour states.
Below is some information about the bands from the press release.
Ghost is a Swedish, Grammy award-winning band. They've had three consecutive #1 Active Rock radio singles, debuting at #1 (Rock) and #3 (Top 200) on the Billboard album charts.
Volbeat is a Danish band that was formed in Copenhagen in 2001. They've had nine #1s on the US Mainstream Rock chart, which is said to be the most of any band based outside of North America.
Special guest Twin Temple will be joining Ghost and Volbeat on this tour.
