A Marvel comic book just sold for a record $1.26 million

(CNN) — It's rare to find an almost-perfect copy of Marvel Comics' first comic book, aptly named "Marvel Comics 1." But one in near-mint condition just sold for a record $1.26 million.

It's the "finest known copy" of the comic book, according to Heritage Auctions, which handled the bidding. It's also the most anyone has ever paid for a comic from Marvel Comics, it said.

The comic book was first released on October 1, 1939, and it introduced fans to characters including the Human Torch, Angel, Sub-Mariner and the Masked Raider.

The auctioned comic was bought off a newsstand rack soon after its release by a mailman in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, Heritage Auctions said in a news release.

"This is a historic copy of a historic comic book," Ed Jaster, the auction house's senior vice president, said in the statement.

But it's still not the most expensive comic book ever sold. "Action Comics #1," the first Superman comic, sold for more than $3.2 million in 2014 on eBay.