KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -– Through the “Take a Pop, Share a Smile” program, children battling cancer and other illnesses at The University of Kansas Health System will soon be able to access an endless supply of freezer pops.
In a partnership between Hy-Vee, The Jel Sert Company and the American Childhood Cancer Organization, the “Take a Pop, Share a Smile” program was launched at The University of Kansas Health System on Monday.
Hy-Vee delivered three freezers to The University of Kansas Health System with an unlimited supply of ice pops. The program for young patients will keep the kids happy and hydrated.
Hy-Vee will also visit nine other hospitals across six states to implement the program.
“Take a Pop, Share a Smile” has already donated over 1 million pops to over 125 centers across the country since its initiation in 2008.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.