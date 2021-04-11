INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The alert has been issued for 82 year-old Patricia Taylor. She is reported to have dementia.
Taylor is a white female, 5'3", 105 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last know to be at the 3000 block of S. Sterling Ave in Independence, MO around yesterday morning. She was wearing a grey shirt and black leggings.
She left home in a Black 2016 Ford F150 with the license plate 6SFV38.
Anyone who sees Taylor is askes to call 911 or the Independence Police Department at (816) 836-3600.
