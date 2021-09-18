Paul Wilson
source: MSHP

GLADSTONE, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Gladstone Man.

Paul Wilson, 60, was last seen leaving his residence Friday on foot and saying he was going to Florida. This was near the 2400 block of NE 68th Street.

Wilson is a white male, 5'9" and 150 lbs. with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with blue jeans and gray shoes. He also has dementia. 

Anyone who has seen Wilson or who has any information about his whereabouts should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Gladstone Police Department at 816-436-3550.

