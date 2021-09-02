ST. JOSEPH, MO (KCTV) --- The St. Joseph Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing 87-year-old woman.
Eileen Lockwood was last seen in the 5300 block of Faraon St. at 9:44 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
She was last seen driving a Black 2008 Buick Lucerne with a Missouri license plate of GDON6W.
If you see her, please call 911.
