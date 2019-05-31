SPRINGFIELD, MO (KCTV) -- The Springfield police have issued a Silver Advisory for a 62-year-old woman who has gone missing.
Sylvia Sue Donnell is described as a white woman who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes.
She was wearing a dark blue floral shirt with a gold pattern and dark slacks.
Her vehicle is a silver 2002 Honda Civic with the license plate “FM1K0E,” which was last seen at her residence in the 800 block of S. Missouri Ave. in Springfield.
According to the police, Donnell has not been seen or heard from since 5 p.m. on Sunday, which is unusual.
It is believed she has dementia or Alzheimer’s. According to the authorities, she is increasingly paranoid and self-harms with blunt objects.
Anyone who knows where she is should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1786.
