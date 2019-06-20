Independence Silver Alert - Mary F Coe - June 20, 2019

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for an 85-year-old Independence woman.

Mary F. Coe has been missing from her residence in the 900 block of E. 24 Highway since about 2 p.m. on Thursday.

She left home driving her gold 2010 Toyota Camry with Missouri disability license plates “CC20H.”

Coe, who has dementia, is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has medium-length gray hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue pants and a blue jacket.

If you see her, please call 911, 816-836-3600, or your local law enforcement agency.

