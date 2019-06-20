INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for an 85-year-old Independence woman.
Mary F. Coe has been missing from her residence in the 900 block of E. 24 Highway since about 2 p.m. on Thursday.
She left home driving her gold 2010 Toyota Camry with Missouri disability license plates “CC20H.”
Coe, who has dementia, is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has medium-length gray hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing blue pants and a blue jacket.
If you see her, please call 911, 816-836-3600, or your local law enforcement agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.