UPDATE: As of Saturday morning, most of those without power have gotten their electricity restored. About 2,500 people in the immediate Kansas City metro, though, remain without power, including around 2,100 in Jackson County.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Over 50,000 were without power across the metro as severe weather impacted the metro on Friday afternoon and evening.
At peak outages, nearly 10,000 customers of BPU in Wyandotte County were without power, while there were over 39,000 Evergy customers without power throughout the metro.
There are a few hundred without power in Independence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.