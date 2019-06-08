OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The Olathe Fire Department dealt with a fire that was caused by an "electrical issue" on Saturday.
It happened at Van Mar Street and North View.
The fire chief tweeted about the fire at 10 a.m.
The family was able to get out safely.
No other information is available at this time.
Responding with @OlatheFire Rescue51 to the second reported building fire of the morning. pic.twitter.com/NkhRZA5gxV— Jeff DeGraffenreid (@jgdegraffenreid) June 8, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.