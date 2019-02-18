Electrical fire at Black and Veatch in Overland Park sends employees home for the day

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- No injuries were reported after an electrical fire Monday morning at the Black and Veatch building.
Crews from Overland Park and Leawood fire departments were called just after 8 a.m. Monday to the 114th block of Lamar Avenue.
First units on the scene reported light smoke in the loading dock area. Building maintenance reported a ﬁre in one of the building’s electrical control panels located on the ﬁrst ﬂoor.
The building was later evacuated.
It took crews about 90 minutes to bring the ﬁre under control.
Because the ﬁre sprinkler system was keeping the ﬁre in check, crews were able to isolate power to the eﬀected panel.
Black and Veatch sent their employees home for the day while they work to access damage to the electrical systems.
The exact cause of the ﬁre is under investigation.
