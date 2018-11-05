INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities say an elderly woman has died after a house fire in Independence.
It happened on east South Avenue near Lee’s Summit Road.
Independence Fire Department Assistant Chief Michael Ditamore says when firefighters got to the home they found the woman inside the burning house. They quickly brought her outside.
Emergency responders tried to save her life, but she did not survive.
A neighbor had called 911 about 1:35 p.m. Monday to report seeing smoke. The first firefighters on the scene could see flames flickering through a large window of the home.
Once inside, they found a lot of smoke. Firefighters searched the home several times to be certain no one else was inside.
It took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.
“I saw a lot of smoke. I didn’t see flames. I saw fire trucks and knew something bad was going on," neighbor Ramona Polley said.
"It can still take a toll. You are going in to try and save a life. When you make your best efforts, sometimes good things happen and sometimes you can’t change things," Ditamore said.
It is too early on to know what may have caused the fire or if the home had working smoke detectors.
The Missouri State Fire Marshall is trying to determine what may have started the fire.
