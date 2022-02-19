KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Police are still searching for two vehicles stolen during a brazen heist of 10 classic and collector cars from a storage garage.
Ten classic cars were stolen from a parking garage in the Westport area. Eight of them have been recovered.
Still missing are a white 1970 Ford Mustang Mach1 with a bright red interior with a Kansas license plate of 250-471. The other is a silver 1997 Chevrolet Corvette C-5 Coupe with a Kansas license plate 214-CRD.
There is a $1,000 reward for the safe return of each of the remaining stolen cars.
Anyone with information can anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 816-474-TIPS.
