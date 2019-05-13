KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Back in 1950, Leroy 'Satchel' Paige purchased a stately home at 28th and Prospect complete with 23 rooms, a grand entryway with twin staircases.
“We're talking about one of the most iconic figures in baseball history who called Kansas City home, he lived and died here, he lays at rest here at Forest Hills cemetery,” Bob Kendrick with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, said.
But now, the home that Paige lived in until his death at the age of 75 in 1982 is boarded up, behind a chain-link fence after years of sitting vacant under private owners. The top floor was destroyed by a fire that broke out this time last year.
“What we're trying to do now is stabilize the building, clean it, new roof on it,” John Baccala, with KC Neighborhood and Housing Services, said.
Baccala said the City Homesteading Authority has now acquired the home with renewed passion to preserve and restore it with the hope of keeping the legendary pitcher's legacy alive.
“There's been talk of museums opening it up. The Paige family has stuff from when they were children. That would be great to have,” Baccala said. “It would be awesome for this neighborhood too.”
The next step will be for the city to accept proposals of ideas on what exactly should be done with the property, but two of Paige’s daughters hope to have a hand in keeping their dad's memory alive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.