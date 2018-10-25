EDWARDSVILLE, KS (KCTV) -- The police are looking to talk to witnesses who were oncoming drivers and had someone swerve at them, sending them off the road, while fleeing from police.
On Wednesday at about 7:15 p.m., the police said they “thwarted a possible large-quantity methamphetamine purchase.”
The suspects drove off and ended up driving dangerously on northbound Edwardsville Drive/110th Street.
In an attempt to get away from the police, the driver deliberately swerved at oncoming drivers, which caused them to go off the road.
The police said the driver was later captured, arrested, and booked into the Wyandotte County Jail on felony charges.
The police said, “If you, or someone you know, were driving southbound on Edwardsville Drive/110th Street and were forced off the roadway by this drugged driver, we would like to hear from you.”
They said such individuals can call Captain Jeff Short at 913-441-6983 (Extension 6044). They can also email jshort@edwardsvilleks.org.
“We appreciate your assistance in bringing these persons to justice,” the police said in a release posted on Facebook.
