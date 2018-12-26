Edwardsville police are asking for public's help in locating missing woman

EDWARDSVILLE, KS (KCTV) – The Edwardsville police are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Jami Ross was reported missing on December 24th, 2018 at approximately 12:28 p.m. Ross’ family and friends says she has not been in contact with them since December 22nd, 2018.
Ross is 5'10" with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Officials say that on December 21st, 2018 Ross packed her belongings and told her mother she was moving out but gave little description about her plan to her family and friends.
Ross’s family said that it is unlike her to go this long without contacting her parents.
Ross was last known to be driving a gray Ford Focus with Kansas tags XUB042.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Todd of the Edwardsville, Kansas Police Department at 913-441-6983.
