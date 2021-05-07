EDWARDSVILLE, KS (KCTV) --- Police in Bonner Springs and Edwardsville say there were no injuries after they investigated a report of gunshots at Edwardsville Elementary School.
Police entered the building and discovered no injuries inside the school.
They remained on scene until students were released for the day.
Investigators say there is "no reason" to believe there were any suspects at large.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.