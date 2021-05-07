GENERIC: KCPD police lights
(Eric Smith/KCTV5 News)

EDWARDSVILLE, KS (KCTV) --- Police in Bonner Springs and Edwardsville say there were no injuries after they investigated a report of gunshots at Edwardsville Elementary School. 

Police entered the building and discovered no injuries inside the school. 

They remained on scene until students were released for the day. 

Investigators say there is "no reason" to believe there were any suspects at large. 

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.