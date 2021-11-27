KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Two Kansas City Chiefs players were fined by the NFL on Saturday for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was fined $10,300 after pointing at a Dallas Cowboys defender on his way to a touchdown. Edwards-Helaire was penalized in the game.
Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton was fined $4,934 for unsportsmanlike conduct on the sideline, which drew another penalty against the Chiefs.
Taunting has been a point of emphasis for the NFL this season.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke about the taunting penalties after last week's win against Dallas:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.