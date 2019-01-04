KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An iconic locker room photo from 1967 is one many Chiefs’ fans will never forget.
The original snapshot is of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson in the locker at halftime before the Chiefs were beat by the Packers during Super Bowl I. It was taken more than 50 years ago by photographer Bill Ray.
Conrad McGorkin is a social media Photoshop artist and, after a request from a Twitter follower, he changed Dawson’s face into that of Patrick Mahomes.
Conrad’s followers now say a local print shop and retailer ripped off his new image and printed it on apparel that’s now for sale.
The shirts are selling well at Bunker, but some people think the new design was ripped off from McGorkin.
KCTV5 News took the shirt to Copyright Attorney Arthur Shaffer to get his thoughts on what happened.
He said Mahomes, Dawson, and the owner of the photo have a legit case.
“It’s a problem from an intellectual lawyer standpoint,” Shaffer said. “Trademark, copyright infringement, misappropriations of likeness… You have quite of few issues going on here.”
“So, this is illegal?” we asked. “Yes,” he said, “this is illegal.”
However, it would depend on if they pursued it.
The printer of the altered design, 1853 Clothing, released a statement stating: "This is original artwork created by the designers at 1853 Clothing. We have a deep appreciation for great design and it has always been our policy to respect the intellectual property rights of others.”
People KCTV5 News spoke with on Friday said that, if they’re not already, the profits should be shared all around.
“Not for their own personal gain,” one person said. “No. They should have Mr. Mahomes’ and Mr. Dawson’s approval.”
“I would try to figure out how to get paid for it,” another person said.
Don’t worry if you merely buy one of the knockoff shirts; you likely won’t get in trouble. However, Shaffer said that reselling it would be a bad idea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.