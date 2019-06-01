KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Eastbound I-70 has been closed ahead of Prospect Avenue due to a crash.

According to police dispatch, the crash happened at 1 p.m.

One person has life-threatening injuries after being ejected from their vehicle.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

Traffic could be seen on traffic cameras being diverted off an exit ramp just past Woodland Avenue.

Traffic is at a standstill trying to get through as far back as Troost Avenue. Avoid the area.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.