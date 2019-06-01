KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Eastbound I-70 has been closed ahead of Prospect Avenue due to a crash.
According to police dispatch, the crash happened at 1 p.m.
One person has life-threatening injuries after being ejected from their vehicle.
Only one vehicle was involved in the crash.
Traffic could be seen on traffic cameras being diverted off an exit ramp just past Woodland Avenue.
Traffic is at a standstill trying to get through as far back as Troost Avenue. Avoid the area.
