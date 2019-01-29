KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- If you’re in the weeds with your finances or maybe still trying to make up for a big holiday spending, don’t’ worry.
You might be able to hustle your way to make a little extra money.
Nearly half of all Americans now have a side hustle and earning hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars.
Some call it the "gig economy," part of a “sharing economy” where apps and online connectedness open the door to all sorts of money making opportunities without having to put in a whole lot of extra work.
You can rent out your home, or apartment, or just one room with AirBnB and VRBO.
You can sell the stuff inside your home you’re not using on eBay or with apps like Offer Up.
Here is a full list of full list of easy side hustles:
Speaking of selling, you can sell your online digital profile, even data from your Facebook profile or take a few surveys with SwagBucks and earn some money in the form of gift cards.
One of the growing side hustle apps is called "Turo." It’s often described as an AirBnB for cars.
Chad Morelli used the app to rent out his Porsche. He’s one of about 1,600 hosts renting their cars out in Kansas and Missouri and part of the more than 350,000 hosts using Turo to rent out their ride.
Morelli’s 2015 Porsche Macan rents for about $125 a day.
“This is definitely a side hustle, “ Morelli said. “The way uber has revolutionized ride sharing service I think Turo is revolutionizing the way people rent cars.”
Turo estimates their hosts make an average of $625 each month, often more than enough to cover a monthly car payment.
Turo isn’t alone. There are similar apps including, GetAround, HyreCar and Maven.
“For me it started as a curiosity ... when I went to buy a new car I kind of had Turo in the back of my mind,” Morelli said. “When I thought what kind of car do I want to get ... a little bit nicer, I could make some money back on it.”
Instagram has also become a breeding ground for side hustlers known as “social media influencers”, like Kansas City area college student Victoria Villeda.
A few years ago, she started posting about her weight loss, nutrition and physical fitness journey to losing 35 pounds. Over time, her Instagram account FitFoodtastic has developed a following of 140,000.
“I didn’t plan it. It just turned out that way,” Victoria said.
Her posts about fitness and food and nutritious cooking now often include mentions of products and businesses who pay her to post.
Instagram has become a huge advertising platform for businesses, and it must be working, because next year, it’s estimated companies will spend more than $5 billion to social media influencers like Villeda.
She currently has steady business with at least five companies each month. Each has their own formula for payment, sometimes just mentioning the company in a post is enough to earn $100. She just inked a deal to be an Amazon influencer, and she’s determined to grow a successful business.
Villeda is part of a millennial population with more than half of that generation now earning a little extra money with a side hustle.
She says the key to success in a side hustle involving an app like Instagram, where there is a lot of competition, is pretty simple.
“The key to it is that you just do you. Not try to copy anyone else,” Villeda said.
