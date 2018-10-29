KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It’s estimated more than 2 million middle and high school students used e-cigarettes last year.
According to the Kansas Youth Risk Behavior Survey 1 in 10 high school students are currently using e-cigarettes.
That usage spiked from 1.5% in 2011 to more than 11% in 2017.
In Missouri it is not much different.
The trend even goes down to middle school students.
In high school, almost 11% of Missouri students have used an electronic vapor product in the past 30 days.
But how are these electronic cigarettes harming students?
“There have been case studies reporting various instances of lung injury including hypersensitivity pneumonitis that can cause ‘wet lung’ as well as burns to the central airways.
with nicotine though, the most likely cause is addiction.” Dr. Alvin Singh, a pediatric pulmonologist at Children’s Mercy said.
Aside from being easily accessible they’re also reusable.
