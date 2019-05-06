KNIGHTS LANDING, CA (AP) — Police say three family members sleeping in their trailer home have died and a girl was seriously injured after a suspected drunk driver plowed his pickup truck into the home.
The California Highway Patrol says 33-year-old Ismael Huazo-Jardinez was driving "at a high rate of speed" when his truck crashed into the trailer Saturday night in the agricultural community of Knights Landing near Sacramento.
Officials say a 38-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy were killed. An 11-year-old girl was flown to a hospital with major injuries.
KCRA reports that Huazo-Jardinez faces charges of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and felony driving under the influence of alcohol.
The landlord of the trailer home, Frankie Gonsalves, tells KCRA-TV the parents were farmworkers.
