This undated booking photo provided by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office shows Ismael Huazo-Jardinez, who was driving "at a high rate of speed" when his truck crashed into a parked trailer Saturday, May 4, 2019, in the agricultural community of Knights Landing near Sacramento. Police say three family members sleeping in their trailer home have died and a girl was seriously injured after Huazo-Jardinez, suspected of drunk, driving plowed his pickup truck into the home.