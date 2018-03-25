Duke leads Kansas 36-33 at the half

It's the 'Battle of the Bluebloods' in Omaha as the Kansas Jayhawks take on the Duke Blue Devils in the Elite Eight.
The Jayhawks and Blue Devils are among the premier programs in college basketball, combining for eight national championships.
Duke won its last national title in 2015 behind one-and-done star Jahlil Okafor. The Blue Devils have another one-and-doner in Marvin Bagley III and a player from the last championship team, senior Grayson Allen - even if he was only a bit player back then.
Duke (29-7) lived up to expectations as the No. 2 seed in the Midwest, beating Iona, Rhode Island and Syracuse to reach the Elite Eight.
Waiting for the Blue Devils will be Kansas and coach Bill Self, 2-7 in Elite Eights for his career. The Jayhawks (30-7) were No. 1 in the Midwest and have played like it, beating Penn, Seton Hall and Clemson to reach their third straight regional final.
For all those upsets in this maddest of Marches, the teams at No. 2 and No. 3 in all-time wins will be going head to head for a spot in the Final Four.
"It's great when you have two programs of this nature, this status in the history of our game play for a Final Four berth," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. "It's good for the sport."
This battle of bluebloods will have not one great individual matchup to watch, but two.
One will come in the paint. Bagley has been one of the game's best players as a freshman, an athletic 7-footer who can shoot from the perimeter, drive to the basket and soar for alley-oops. He's expected to be one of the top picks in this year's NBA draft, possibly No. 1 overall.
Waiting for him in the middle will be Kansas sophomore big man Udoka Azubuike, who's a load and finally healthy after a strained knee ligament knocked him out of the perimeter.
The other duel to keep an eye on: Allen against Kansas guard Devonte Graham.
Graham was the Big 12 player of the year and Allen is the feisty straw that stirs the Blue Devils and emotions - on both sides.
"It'll be a tough game, but it's going to be a fun game," Self said. "We know we've got our hands full, but we like to think they have their hands full too."
