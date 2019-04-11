DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Prosecutors in Lawrence dismissed a case against Kansas City councilman and mayoral candidate Quinton Lucas on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Lucas, 34, had previously filed a motion to dismiss the case.
This comes after he was arrested last October near Eighth and New Hampshire streets.
Lucas said had been drinking and decided he shouldn't drive back to Kansas City. But he says he never moved his vehicle from the public spot where it was parked and "dozed off" in his car.
He maintained throughout that he made the responsible choice not to drive.
“It is a fair result and one that we expected, and I am proud that I made the responsible choice not to drive that night. More importantly, this process has continued to make clear that access to justice is often out of reach for many in our society. I’ve been blessed with the time and resources to have the legal system function as it is intended. Too few in our society have that opportunity," Lucas said in response to the dismissal.
Lucas is a law lecturer at the University of Kansas, where he had previously been an associated professor. He was elected to the Kansas City council in 2015.
He is running for mayor of Kansas City in 2019.
