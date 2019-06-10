BUTLER, MO (KCTV) -- The Bates County Sheriff's Office and other first responders are on scene of a small airplane crash.
The scene is secure, police say.
The plane is a duel prop Cessna 425. The plane was en route from Vero Beach, Florida, to Olathe when it crashed into a grain bin, according to flight records and the Sheriff's Office.
There are no reports of injuries, yet. Initial reports indicated someone could be trapped in the aircraft.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
