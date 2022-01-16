KCK Public Schools


KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- Covid-19 has led the Kansas City, KS., Public Schools District to cancel class for Tuesday, Jan. 18 and Wednesday, Jan. 19. 

The closure will impact before and after school childcare program and KidZone. 

The closure will not include Central Office and the public libraries. They will be open during their regular hours of business. 

On Thursday, the district sent a message out to families that encouraged them to be prepared for possible cancelations. 

