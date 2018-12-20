HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV/AP) -- A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after four pedestrians were stuck, police say.
It happened about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Oakland Drive.
The patrol says two people from Lima, Peru, were seriously injured. Two others suffered moderate injuries, including a 9-year-old boy. Police said in a Facebook post that the boy was released from the hospital Thursday morning.
Police say they detained the driver, a 48-year-old Harrisonville woman, at the scene.
No charges were immediately filed.
