FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A Missouri lawmaker wants drivers to be able to add a medical alert to their driver’s license.
It’s an idea that’s getting support from autism community members. They say police and first responders need that extra information.
This is something most of us have probably never thought about. How do you react when you need to hand an officer your driver’s license?
If you have autism, this looks different and an officer could interpret a lack of eye contact and response in a very different manner. That’s why a college student says it needs to be on a driver’s license.
In Missouri and Kansas, drivers with a communication impairment such as Asperger’s, autism or deafness may experience an immediate communication gap with law enforcement. And right now, there is no way for an officer to know there is a problem. Other states do handle it differently.
Texas recently added what’s called a communication impediment that drivers can choose to add to their license. It’s for drivers on the spectrum, people with traumatic brain injuries and deaf people just to name a few conditions.
Right now, there are no plans or current proposals to add that to driver’s licenses in our area. But there is a proposed legislation in Missouri to add a medical alert. That would alert first responders if a person has a medical condition.
Adding information to driver’s licenses has been a tough hurdle. That’s because there is a lot of debate on if drivers want or should be branded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.