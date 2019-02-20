LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Potholes are right on the line between the Lee's Summit right of way and MODOT's.
So, when KCTV5 asked about them, there was some confusion over whose responsibility it was to fix it.
But once both of them checked their maps, they figured out who's holes are who's. Now they're out working on them.
But all day long, KCTV5 has watched drivers struggling to get through them.They seem to come out of nowhere.
“You definitely don't see them coming,” Jacob McCaw, driver, said.
“You see how busy it is, oh my gosh,” Vicki Ford, driver, expressed.
“This is probably one of the worst spots I've seen,” Kevin Brandon, driver, stated.
Hard to avoid if you don't know they're there, though many have seen them for days now.
“I was like these cars, just hitting every pothole,” Ford said.
“We knew they were there and got in the other lane,” Brandon voiced.
Snow after snow tore apart a section of Chipman Road just off Highway 50. Lane of swiss cheese pavement straddling the edge of Lee's Summit's right of way and MODOT's, they only grew over the last week as more winter weather kept crews from getting to them.
“Some of them are like six inches, just looking at them,” McCaw said.
Part of the problem is that you have to be in the right lane to turn into the shopping center, so even if you're in a big car, it can be pretty jarring.
“I don't want to get a flat and get stuck anywhere, especially with cold weather,” Jennifer Walsh, driver, voiced.
“It could probably ruin someone's car,” McCaw stated.
“They're having a hard time avoiding it,” Ford said.
Drivers hoped someone would fix it.
Wednesday afternoon, both MODOT and Lee's Summit sent workers to fill them, hopefully bringing an end to a rim rattling road hazard.
“They're going to flatten their tires. Look at that,” Ford voiced.
KCTV5 has seen some signs of damaged cars. Wednesday, we found a few hubcaps alongside the road.
