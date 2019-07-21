CLINTON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – On Sunday, the authorities pursued and arrested three drivers.
Missouri State Highway Patrol began pursuing three vehicles in Livingston County early in the morning.
One of the drivers wrecked out and was taken into custody.
The other two cars then went into Clinton County.
One of the drivers wrecked at I-35 and 69 Highway. After a manhunt that lasted a couple hours that driver was taken into custody.
The remaining car wrecked at I-35 and PP. After another manhunt that also lasted a couple hours, that driver was also taken into custody.
The authorities will release more information after charges are filed.
