KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Kansas City police say two drivers were arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after children were struck by vehicles in separate incidents.
Police Capt. Tim Hernandez says a 5-year-old girl was crossing the street Sunday afternoon about 3:45 p.m. at East 40th Street and Wayne Avenue when someone drove around a stopped vehicle and struck her. She was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving with a revoked license and other warrants.
Just minutes later, another child riding a bike hit the side of a vehicle as he rode through a stop sign about 4 miles from the first incident at East 26th Street and Drury Avenue. He also was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Hernandez says that driver was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
