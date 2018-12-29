KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A police chase ended in a crash on Saturday afternoon.
It happened before 3 p.m.
According to police dispatchers, officers were trying to pull a male subject over for violating the law when he fled from police.
A pursuit began and then ended at 33rd and Troost.
The suspect has been taken into custody.
The SUV involved in the crash sustained heavy front end damage.
