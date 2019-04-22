OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – The driver who hit and killed 14-year-old Alex Rumple in Overland Park on April 12, told officers the vehicle's brakes weren't working.
According to reports, the vehicle first left the road at 129th and Switzer, and Rumple was struck at 123rd and Switzer.
During the incident, the driver also hit a traffic signal and the vehicle then proceeded to stop at 121st after hitting a fence.
Rumple was walking north on the sidewalk when the vehicle hit her and reportedly dragged her several feet.
A crash report that was released by police on April 22, said that the driver told investigators that the brakes of the vehicle failed.
Witnesses said the man was driving erratically and went off the road as many middle school students were walking home from school down the sidewalk. The children had to jump out of the way of the driver.
