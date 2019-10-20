GENERIC: Crash, broken glass, wreck
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A driver was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an accident.

At about 3:09 a.m., police were called to 71 Hwy. and Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd. on a one car accident.

They determined a white Kia was traveling north on 71 Hwy when the driver lost control of the vehicle, struck a guardrail on the right side and then crossed over all of the lanes and hit a concrete median.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected out the front passenger window.

He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown why the driver lost control of the vehicle.

