KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A man was killed after his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning, police responded to 51st St. and Cleveland Ave. on a car accident.
Police determined that a grey Dodge Avenger was traveling north on Cleveland and for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a large tree.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police suspect the driver was impaired.
