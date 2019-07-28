GENERIC: Fatal, deadly crash
(Associated Press)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/ap) -- Authorities are investigating whether a driver who struck and killed a bicyclist in Kansas City was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Police say the driver went off the side of a road about 1 a.m. Sunday and hit the cyclist who was riding on the shoulder near Highway 210 Hwy North Pleasant Avenue.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the screen. His name wasn't immediately released.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.