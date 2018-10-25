KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating an accident that has left one man hospitalized with serious injuries.
The two-vehicle accident happened on westbound I-70 just past Manchester Trafficway shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
An SUV involved in the crash flipped over. The driver was ejected and ended up about 50 feet from the vehicle.
The two right lanes of westbound I-70 had to be closed due to the accident and traffic was backed up past Stadium Drive.
