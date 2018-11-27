KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A driver has died from his injuries after a T-bone collision last week.
Police were called about 11 a.m. on Nov. 20 to a two-vehicle wreck at North Oak Trafficway and Northeast 54 Street.
Officers say a red Dodge Charger was headed south on North Oak Trafficway when "the driver took his eyes off the roadway to pick up his drink." He then T-boned a white Ford Escape which had been traveling east on Northeast 54 Street.
The driver of the Ford Escape was taken to an area hospital.
The Ford Escape driver was pronounced dead at an area hospital on Monday. His identity has not yet been released.
Investigators say this is 76 vehicular death in Kansas City compared to 90 at this time last year.
