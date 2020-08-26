MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- The driver of a semi was killed Wednesday morning when his rig crashed near Metcalf Avenue in Mission.
Police and crews from the Johnson County Consolidated Fire District responded around 7:40 a.m. to an area on Foxridge Drive near Metcalf Avenue and Johnson Drive, in response to a semi crash with a gasoline leak. The crash was into a parking lot between a Security Bank and an office building.
BREAKING: Near Johnson Drive and Metcalf, a truck rolled down a hill and into a set of dumpsters. Fire and EMS crews work to get the driver out. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/VqE4aVPsdT— Savannah Rudicel (@SavannahKCTV5) August 26, 2020
Responders worked quickly after arriving on scene to free the driver of the semi, which had gone through a short wall and was semi-inverted. About 30 minutes into the rescue efforts, while trying to pry into the semi's cab, crews determined the man driving the semi had died.
Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.
