HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV/AP) -- A driver has been charged with four counts of driving while intoxicated and causing serious physical injury after four pedestrians were struck, police say.
The driver, Gretchen Otterberg from Harrisonville, somehow managed to hit four people, two of whom were visiting from Lima, Peru, and she wasn't even on a highway, just a city street.
There are a few businesses nearby, but mostly just houses.
It happened about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Oakland Street while the 9-year-old was walking with his mother and her parents after dinner.
But the street gets really dark after the sun goes down and neighbors in the area say that’s a problem.
The grandparents sustained critical injuries and the mother sustained broken bones. They are still in the hospital. The child had minor injuries and was released from the hospital in the morning.
“I personally wouldn’t walk down that street when it’s dark at all,” said Brent Bennett, Lives in neighborhood.
Oakland Street is a narrow, two lane road near downtown Harrisonville.
With townhouses and family houses on both sides.
“There’s always kids on bikes and people walking," said Bennett.
But, the sidewalks don’t go all the way down the street.
Some areas only have grassy ditches to walk in and there are only three street lights.
“It’s just a dark little patch,” explained Frankie Jackson, Lives in the neighborhood.
Jackson has lived at the corner of Oakland Street and Garden Drive for more than a year.
He sees cars drive too fast down the two-lane street.
“They just need to take their time and slow down and be cautious with how narrow the streets are. And that there are families walking to and from to get to their next destination,” exclaimed Jackson.
Several people in the neighborhood did not want to go on camera, but they said speeding is an issue here.
And Bennet wants to see something change soon.
“I would like to see something done. I would like to see more lights in that area,” said Bennet.
Otterberg was cooperating with police after the crash Wednesday night.
She is being held on a $10,000 bond.
