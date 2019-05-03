KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A pickup truck went into Brush Creek on Friday evening and now the driver is under arrest.
The incident happened at about 6 p.m.
According to the police, the truck was going south on Main Street and was just north of 47th Street when it was involved in a minor non-injury crash.
The driver then fled the scene and went the wrong way on Ward Parkway from J.C. Nichols.
Then the driver lost control, rolled over, went down the embankment just west of Brookside Boulevard, went into the creek, and landed right side up.
The driver then crawled out and swam to shore where he was detained by a crowd of onlookers.
The driver has been placed under arrest and is being investigated for driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.