ROELAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A dream home turns into a disaster for a Roeland Park family who’s now fighting to get their money and their house back.
“This is not the ideal situation I would like to be in during a pregnancy ... is sitting in construction zones,” homeowner Sarah Alquist said.
Alquist and her husband planned for an expanded family with a two-story, 900 square-foot home addition.
The Alquists hired JRD Contractors for the project in April 2018. As of March 2019, Alquist says the addition construction hasn’t been touched since November 2018.
Aliquist says they’ve paid more than $67,000 to JRD Contractors, about half the total cost of the contracted project. The problem, Alquist says, was hardly any of that money was used to pay the sub-contractors who were owed thousands.
Gary Harris owns KG Excavating and worked as a subcontractor on Alquists' home.
Harris says JRD still owes him more than $3,000, but he doesn’t believe he’ll ever see that money. He says JRD owners, Jud Coester and Richard Phelps, haven’t been able to tell him when he’ll get paid.
“Jud point blank told me, 'We don’t have the money. We’re waiting on payments coming in from other projects to pay for this projects.’ So they’re robbing Peter to pay Paul,” Harris said.
In order to continue working on the project, Alquist says JRD wanted more money.
“They came onto a financial hardship is what I was told. So over and over again we were told, ‘Don’t worry, we’re finishing up jobs down south. We’re going to use that money to pay the subcontractors on your job,'" Alquist said.
Alquist says that never happened.
“At this point we’ve demanded the contract be terminated. we’ve been in a contract with them for 10 months on a three-month project. We’re stuck with a home that’s studs and not functional. And we’re stuck with liens on our home and contractors that are calling daily for payment,” Alquist explained.
When KCTV5 News went to JRD’s Overland Park office to get answers from JRD. Coester shut the door and did not answer questions. Coester and Phelps have not returned multiple calls from KCTV5.
Harris says he has a message to anyone considering doing business with JRD.
“Run just as fast as you can,” Harris said.
Alquist says she wants to warn others as well and hold JRD accountable.
The Johnson County District Attorney is now investigating JRD Contractors for possible violation of the Consumer Protection Act. Violating the CPA could result in a $10,000 civil penalty payment for each violation along with footing the bill for attorney fees.
