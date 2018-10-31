MANHATTAN, KS (KCTV) -- Dalton Risner believes he is walking through the doors of Amanda Arnold Elementary school to deliver a speech to rows of buzzing children seated on the basketball gym floor, and that's it.
There's another reason he is here, unbeknownst to him.
How does one properly introduce a towering star football player to children?
"Uh, hello, Coach Snyder?"
A school administrator fakes a phone call. You can see her phone is still on its lock screen. The kids cannot see this. They gasp.
"Can you send one of your players to help me move this piano?" she asks.
Hook, line and sinker. Risner makes his entrance, to louder gasps, and then applause. And then he carefully pushes the piano aside, ready to deliver his speech.
Risner speaks to a lot of students. He speaks to anyone who will listen. A Pro Football Focus First Team All-American right tackle for Kansas State - and a likely first or second round NFL draft pick next spring - Risner speaks more than most lineman; he is much more than pushing and shoving.
And studying. And volunteering. And everything else in between.
"It has gotten busy," Risner says, "but I'm not gonna have this platform forever."
Risner started the Rise Up Foundation, in both blog and vlog form on Facebook Live. He can't raise money yet. But he can raise spirits, inviting anyone and everyone to watch his videos, seeking advice, motivation or anything positive from one of the nation's best offensive linemen. He envisions much more.
"And I said you know, do I really just want this to be videos or do I want it to be bigger?" he says. "So I decided to turn it into a foundation and my ultimate goal someday is for it to be a non-profit that can sponsor things like Camp Hope and Manhattan Special Olympics, with donations and my own funding."
Until that day comes, Risner donates his time. He regularly visits Buttonwood Special Needs Home in Manhattan, bonding with one resident in particular. His name is Michael Carpenter, a 33-year-old Wildcat fan with developmental disabilities.
Michael's parents can't believe their son's best friend of five years will soon play in the NFL.
"I think that this is actually just a God-given miracle that they've been together as long as they have," Michael's mother says. "And that Dalton has been so committed."
It was with one particular stranger, however, that Dalton's commitment made a world of a difference.
Debbie Allen can attest.
"He doesn't just say things. He means them. And he lives them."
Allen was diagnosed with uterine cancer this Fall. She has always rooted for the Wildcats, which meant rooting for Dalton, despite never having met him.
Her granddaughter, DeAundra, knew Dalton from a class at K-State. It came up in conversation that her grandmother was sick. Dalton asked how he could help. It wasn't long before he had sent a signed media guide, signed photos and a handwritten letter to Allen.
"He was telling me to be strong, to be a warrior, you've got this," Allen says. "He made me feel like I knew him forever."
Risner had signed it, "Love, Dalton."
"It took me 20 minutes to do that," he says. "To sign those things and write a letter and mail it. Twenty minutes. I told her I could be there for her, if she ever needed anything to let me know."
The letter turned into dinner in Manhattan. Risner, Debbie and DeAundra Allen.
"At dinner that night he asked if we'd like to go to the Vanier Football Complex," Debbie recalls. "Uh, yes."
She got to meet Bill Snyder. Tour the complex. The works. Risner made sure she enjoyed herself. But ultimately, she kept coming back to the letter.
"When I had bad days, I would repeat those words he wrote over and over. And it took me through everything."
Allen is now cancer-free. She and Risner still keep in touch from time to time.
"I needed to be strong," she says. "And he made me strong."
"What I wanted in life wasn't what a lot of other people wanted," Risner says. "I have always wanted to get to know people. Some people don't like interaction. I love it."
It sure makes a difference with children. Inside the Amanda Arnold Elementary gym, Risner concludes his speech.
"Dream big and don't let anyone tell you you can't because it's gonna be possible."
The crowd applauds, but Risner's day isn't done yet.
Laura Pray, a local All-State agent, takes the microphone.
"How many of you kids like surprises?" she asks the crowd. Risner is frozen.
She then turns his way, and tells him the news: He has been selected to the All-State AFCA Good Works Team, and that he'll receive a trophy right there in the gym.
Only 22 players around the country are recognized in this way for community work. Dalton is now the third in K-State history, another notch in the belt with his time in Manhattan soon nearing its end.
"I just would hope that people say he had a good heart," Risner says when asked what he hopes his legacy is as a Wildcat. "And good intentions. And he did his best to make as many people smile as he could."
