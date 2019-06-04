KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Dozens of tickets will be sold in an upcoming lottery to see "Hamilton" at the Kansas City Music Hall.
The digital lottery for tickets will begin in conjunction with the show’s first performance on June 18.
There will be 37 tickets sold for every performance for $10 each.
The lottery will open at 11 a.m. on June 16 for tickets to the June 18 performance. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin two days prior to each performance.
"Hamilton" is the story of the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary.
It features a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway.
The musical was created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and it has won numerous high-profile awards.
HOW TO ENTER
- Use the official app for 'Hamilton,' now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app).
- You can also visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.
- The lottery will open at 11 a.m. two days prior to the performance date and will close for entry at 9 a.m. the day prior to the performance.
- Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent at approximately 11 a.m. the day prior to the performance via email and SMS (if mobile number is provided).
- No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.
- Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets.
- Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.
- Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4 p.m. the day prior to the performance using the purchase link and code in a customized notification email. Tickets not claimed by 4 p.m. the day prior to the performance are forfeited.
- Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning two hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold.
You must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter.
