KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Today, dozens of children became part of their forever families in KC.
A family picture in front of the giant Christmas tree is a holiday tradition at Union Station.
It is something Nicole Musto always wanted, but she and her husband Doug have never had children of their own.
“I think this would be great for photos every year,” Musto said. “It's just a beautiful setting.”
That all changed this year at Adoption Day in Jackson County on Friday.
“We've been wanting to be parents for over 12 years,” she said. “It's been a super long journey for us.”
The couple became the parents of Katie and Emily, two sisters they met two years ago while babysitting.
“After the very first time, Nicole and I looked at each other and thought, ‘This went really well,’” Doug said.
In May, they became foster parents.
“I loved how she's always trying to connect with us, and Doug is fun to be around,” Emily said.
“They're really nice,” Katie said.
Dozens of other children found their forever homes along with them.
“There are a lot more foster kids out there than you think,” Doug said.
There are 245 children available for adoption in Jackson County. Of those, 66 have no known adoptive resource.
Some of the children there had been waiting for the day for years, and Judge Dale Youngs made it official for the Mustos and other families on Friday.
“It's a great day of celebration,” Judge Youngs said. “There's support out there, and they're just in need of a home that loves them and cares for them.”
Doug and Nicole said they know they've always known. “We knew then we'd like to be their forever family,” Nicole said.
On Friday, they not only celebrated, but formed new traditions together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.