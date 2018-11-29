KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Dozens of people gathered this morning to remember a tragedy that forever changed Kansas City.
Six firefighters died 30 years ago on Thursday after a trailer full of explosive chemicals and fuel caught fire.
The responding crews with Pumper 41 and Pumper 30 never knew of the hidden danger.
Two blasts near 71 Highway and 87th Street could be felt for miles.
The families, firefighters, and mourners gathered at the scene today to remember the lives lost in the line of duty.
Michael Oldham was just 32 years old when he was killed in the blast. There is a cross honoring his sacrifice, which sits next to his five fallen brothers.
On Thursday, three of his grandchildren heard stories of bravery about the grandfather they never knew.
“They were telling me how they wished they would have known him for just a little bit, and I was telling them what a fun, quiet person he was,” said Kris Hamilton, Oldham's sister-in-law.
The loss was felt across the nation and governments quickly jumped into action to try and prevent such a thing from ever happening again.
Battalion Chief Pete Knudsen had only been on the job for a few months when tragedy struck.
“Being new to the fire department, I was really wondering what I got myself into,” he said. "So, it was a scary time. Really didn't know what to do, what to think.”
Thirty years later, he is in charge of the HazMat division and has seen plenty of changes brought on by the blast.
“When I went through the academy, our HazMat training was really limited to identifying placards on trucks,” Knudsen said. “This is a totally different type of firefighting.”
It's not just better training and labeling of hazardous things that is now required by law; it's tools that prepare firefighters for any situation.
“A lot of the time,” Knudsen said, “we can't get anywhere near the product. So, we can pull it up on the screen and figure out what it is from a 4- or 5-block radius.”
“There's a lot of hazardous materials that run through Kansas City,” he added. “We're the second largest rail hub for the movement of hazardous materials. And also, with the intersection of I-70 and I-35, we have a tremendous amount on the roads as well.”
All the changes were made to keep firefighters safe as they put their lives on the line to keep us safe.
“We realize where Pumper 71 came from,” Knudsen said. “It's not a number that was just made up. It is those crews from Pumper 30 and Pumper 41. They will always be with us."
Five people were sentenced to life in prison for starting the fire.
The youngest of them is Bryan Sheppard, who was 17 years old at the time. He was released after his sentence was ruled unconstitutional.
Three others maintain their innocence and are still fighting to have their sentences overturned.
